Nobody can control the Republican party anymore

Gaetz’s success in ousting speaker McCarthy shows that the GOP can only burn, not build

5 October 2023 • 7:30pm

Attention-seeking congressman Matt Gaetz is an awful man. He looks like Mattel unwisely flirted with a serial killer line; he faces an investigation for sexual misconduct and misuse of funds (all of which he denies); and after he teamed up with Democrats to oust Republican speakerKevin McCarthy, who he obviously blames for the ongoing ethics inquiry, it was claimed that he had used this coup to raise campaign cash.

Donald Trump’s name was floated as a replacement speaker, which adds to the madhouse vibe. Liberal commentators are keen to rub McCarthy’s face in the fact that Trump did nothing to save him – a predictable development that reinforces the image of the GOP as a circular firing squad, manned by myopic fanatics with itchy fingers.

The hold that Gaetz and his merry band of anarcho-Trumpists hold over House Republicans certainly is unhealthy. It prevents the party from capitalising on the incompetence of Joe Biden at a time when the centre-Right ought to be in ascendance. But we cannot entirely blame the fringe for this first-in-history sacking of a speaker; context matters.

McCarthy owed his job to these people. Having won a tiny majority in 2022, he made Right-wing representatives a number of promises to secure their backing for speaker, including votes on term limits and balanced budgets, or to reform the way Congress decides spending. Historically, spending bills were passed individually with proper debate; since the Nineties, all twelve appropriations bills have been lumped together into one humongous omnibus package designed to keep government ticking over, making it harder for concerned congressmen to scrutinise and cut spending on a department by department basis.

Gaetz objected to the latest stopgap package even though it contained a win for Trumpites: no new spending on Ukraine. He appeared convinced that McCarthy, based on previous u-turns, would do a deal with Biden behind the scenes to send more money to Zelensky – and whether you agree with Gaetz’s take on this subject or not, what’s clear is that McCarthy’s slippery style had finally lost the confidence of a majority of the House.

In a recent debate on Fox, Gaetz was challenged by pro-McCarthy anchor Maria Bartiromo and won the argument. You are jeopardising Republican victories, alleged Bartiromo. Give me concrete, verifiable examples, demanded Gaetz. She tried, but fell short. Perhaps it is the GOP leadership that engages with theatre, such as the Biden impeachment effort, whereas the Right-wing caucus, for all its lunacy, pushes for substantial reform.

But as columnist Ross Douthat has noted, it’s easy to go after low fruit like foreign aid: the Republicans lack a serious, politically feasible plan to reform entitlements (those health and welfare mandates that contribute to around two thirds of federal outlays).

The long-term, global problem for conservative parties is that their bases are dominated by older voters who are, yes, culturally Right-wing, but also keen to keep their pensions or health care as cheap as possible. So the same demographic that is attracted to the message of “socialism is killing my country” doesn’t confer the votes necessary to implement the free market agenda to reverse that very process.

It’s remarkable to think that modern American populism, in the form of the Tea Party, was born as a crusade against big spending. The 2012 presidential ticket of Romney/Ryan spoke about the dangers of a dependency society; Paul Ryan, elected speaker in 2015, dreamt of cutting back benefits programmes and balancing the budget. Under Trump, Ryan did achieve tax cuts, but at the price of a rising deficit that ballooned beyond sanity during Covid.

It’s tricky to pin spending records on individual administrations, for their hands are tied by whoever controls Congress, but recent Republican presidents have fared little better than Democrats at keeping the deficit in check. The last surplus was in 2001. Clinton achieved it. Bush wasted it.

In keeping with the zeitgeist, the Republicans enacted revenge on the Democrats for helping to dethrone McCarthy by evicting Nancy Pelosi from her workspace in the US Capitol – an act of spite that reflects the party’s loss of class. Mitt Romney retires from the Senate at the next election, taking with him the fond memory of when the GOP had some Ivy League charm, and wanted to build, not just burn things down.

