Oleg Davygora22:32, 06.10.23

On September 25, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video in which his son beats Volgograd resident Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning the Koran, in a pre-trial detention center.

The fifteen-year-old son of Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam, who beat Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning the Koran, in a pre-trial detention center , was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya. State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov reported this.

He called Kadyrov’s son “a shining example of an exceptionally competent, comprehensively educated and purposeful young man.”

“From a very young age, he showed leadership and organizational qualities, always strived for his own development and never wasted time,” Delimkhanov said.

He also noted Adam Kadyrov’s “special successes” in sports: according to him, the teenager won “a number of bright and unconditional victories in prestigious mixed martial arts tournaments,” proving himself “like a true warrior.”

“I am convinced that Adam will bring great benefit to his people and country, and will faithfully and relentlessly serve the interests of the Fatherland,” concluded Delimkhanov.

Beating a man by Kadyrov’s son – details

On September 25, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video in which his son beats Volgograd resident Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning the Koran, in a pre-trial detention center. In a commentary to the video, the head of the republic said that he was proud of Adam’s action .

The video caused widespread public outcry, but law enforcement agencies refused to investigate what happened . Grozny police stated that Adam Kadyrov is 15 years old and has not reached the age of criminal responsibility.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...