Inside one of the deadliest Russian missile strikes of the war

‘Should I just stand and scream,’ wails man who discovered his wife was among dozens killed in Russian missile attack on Groza cafe

5 October 2023 • 9:17pm

As he voiced his horror at the carnage wreaked on his tiny farming hamlet, Yuri Chekalo could surely be forgiven for the strong whiff of alcohol on his breath.

Lying on the ground in front of him were long rows of white plastic body bags, containing the 51 people who died when a Russian missile ploughed into Groza’s village cafe at Thursday lunchtime.

And in one of them was his wife Anna, his beloved partner of 38 years. Mr Chekalo had been drinking non-stop in the hours since her death – and said he could see no reason to ever stop again.

“I was working outside the village when I heard the explosion, and friends rang saying: ‘please come’,” he told The Telegraph. “I had a bad feeling on the way here, and when I arrived, I found my wife among the dead. What should I do now? Stand and scream? And what should I do for the future? Just get drunk every day?”

The missile attack was one of the deadliest to date in Ukraine’s 18-month long war, and left Groza – population 250 – mourning the loss of up to one in five of its residents.

It took place as the cafe was hosting a wake for a local man, whom residents said was a soldier. The village, near the city of Kupiansk in north-east Ukraine, lies at least 20 miles from the nearest Russian front line, suggesting that the Kremlin had targeted the gathering deliberately.

But while there was speculation that high-ranking soldiers might have been among the mourners, local officials described it as simply an act of “terrorism”, pointing that children were among the dead.

Oleh Synehobov, head of the local regional military administration, said: “We have 58 casualties in total, with 51 of them dead, including an eight-year-old child. There was no soldiers in the cafe, and no other reason to target the building. This was just another terrorist attack on our country.”

Mr Synehobov said he believed the missile was possibly an Iskander, which travels at hypersonic speed and can deliver nearly a ton of explosive. Witnesses described hearing the explosion from up to ten miles away.

It left a scene of utter devastation in Groza, which sits on a country lane amid a large expanse of newly-ploughed wheatfields. So large was the explosion that there was nothing left standing of the cafe whatsoever except a few bricks from the perimeter wall. Rescue workers and a bulldozer were still sifting through the wreckage last night, with officials fearing that yet more bodies might be uncovered.

Watching the rescue operation with a mounting sense of dread was Tetyana Nikyitenko, who had hurried there from the nearby village of Shevchenkove. Her aunt, Nataliya Sereda, 55, had been among the mourners at the wake, and when she had tried to ring her to check if she was okay, she had had no response.

“I heard the explosion and came here straight away, as I knew my aunt was at the funeral dinner,” she said, wiping back tears. “By the time I got here the building was still smoking and the rescuers were laying bodies laid out, but as of yet I haven’t recognised my aunt’s.

“I am sure she was there, though – when I rang her mobile, the phone line was just dead.”

The identities of most of the mourners had been disclosed last night, nor that of the man whose funeral they were attending. Some locals said, though, that he had died during combat in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and was being reburied in the village after previously being laid to rest elsewhere.

Groza spent several months under Russian occupation at the start of the war last year, before being retaken in late summer as part of a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive that recaptured much of the country’s north-east. The Kremlin began a renewed push around Kupiansk this summer – in apparent response to Ukraine’s counter-offensive around Zaporizhzhia further south – which seems to have stalled in recent weeks.

Yet while Groza is not currently a front-line town, one recent visitor to the village told The Telegraph they had seen large numbers of soldiers there – possibly on rest from combat duties further forward. “It was quite a number and you do wonder what they were doing there,” the visitor said.

The attack followed a visit to the area on Tuesday by Volodymyr Zelensky, to meet troops and inspect equipment supplied by the West. Speaking yesterday while on attending a summit of European leaders in Spain, the Ukraine president said the attack was a reminder of why Western nations should continue to back Ukraine militarily.

“It was a demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate terrorist attack,” he said.

“Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal. Everyone who still supports Russia is supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one thing only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the whole world.”

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Chekalo, who said that while he had once felt perfectly cordial towards his neighbours over the Russian border, he was now ready to kill them.

“How can anyone target a wake like this, when people are gathering to pay their respects?” he asked. “I respected Russians before, but we in this village will never forget this now. I myself and ready to take a gun and kill Russians now.”

