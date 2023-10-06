Hannes Fassold’s Post

researcher at JOANNEUM RESEARCH Forschungsgesellschaft
Oct 6
RIGHT JESSICA :
………..
Another post from Hannes:
RIGHT DEVANA :
researcher at JOANNEUM RESEARCH Forschungsgesellschaft
Oct 6
RIGHT JESSICA :
………..
Another post from Hannes:
RIGHT DEVANA :
One comment
Jessica sums up the situation well.
The WH reaction was :
“Speaking at her daily briefing on Thursday 5 October, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the strike as “incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine”.
“Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids… and you see an explosion happen, where bodies are everywhere,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.
“It is incredibly horrifying.”
I don’t criticize the words themselves. But after an atrocity of that magnitude: ie planned, deliberate cold-blooded murder of civilians attending a memorial (is there anything worse?), there must surely be a response to put the fear of God into the putinaZi fiends.
Those who provided the coordinates, gave the order and carried it out must be hunted down one by one, tortured to death and their homes burned down.