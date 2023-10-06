For the second time in a week: the invaders shot down their own Su-35

The Russian servicemen have once again shot down its own Su-35 fighter jet over the occupied territories.

Several Russian media associated with the Russian Aerospace Forces reported about the incident on Friday, October 6.

A Russian air defense crew hit a fighter jet with friendly fire during a combat mission near the occupied Mariupol. According to Russian sources, the pilot managed to eject, and a rescue operation is underway.

Local residents report that the plane crashed in a field near the city and post videos from the crash site.

This is not the first incident of this kind. Only a week ago, on Friday, September 29, Russians shot down another Su-35 fighter jet over the occupied Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to preliminary information, the invaders shot down their own fighter jet with an anti-aircraft missile from the S-300 air defense system. The pilot was killed.

Remains of a Russian Su-35S in the Zaporizhzhia region. September 30, 2023. Photo credits: Twitter/External Pilot



The aircraft was probably flying a combat mission near the front lines. It is worth noting that Russian fighter jets and frontline bombers are now very frequently using guided bombs.

Militarnyi found out the name of the alleged pilot of the downed fighter jet that day.

This is not the first time the Russian aircraft has been hit by friendly fire. The likely reason for this phenomenon may be the unsuitability of friend-or-foe recognition systems on aircraft and anti-aircraft systems, as well as poor qualifications of the air defense system operators.

The Russians also lack a unified battle management system that would allow them to compare objects detected in the airspace with those on the electronic map.

