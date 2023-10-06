EU leaders reaffirmed commitments to support Ukraine for the long term

Vitaly Saenko19:11, 06.10.23

In particular, the EU will invest in capabilities by developing its technological and industrial base.

The leaders of the 27 European Union member states and governments reaffirm their commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. This is stated in the declaration of the leaders of the governments of the EU member states following the results of the informal summit in Granada (Spain).

“Since our meeting at Versailles, we have acted decisively. Under threat of energy blackmail, we have significantly reduced our dependence and diversified our sources. In the face of tightening supply chains and international competition, we have strengthened our economic base. Determined to take more responsibility for our “our own security and defense and to help Ukraine, we have strengthened Europe’s capacity. We will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary,” the declaration states.

EU leaders also confirmed that the future of countries seeking to join the EU, as well as their citizens, lies with the European Union.

In addition, EU heads of state and government will build on the “strategic security and defense compass” to strengthen defense preparedness and invest in capabilities by developing the technological and industrial base.

European support for Ukraine

As UNIAN reported, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the European Union cannot replace the assistance for Ukraine provided by the United States of America.

At the same time, the member states of the European Union and the governing institutions of the EU together have already allocated the largest amount in the world to support Ukraine, which reached 85 billion euros.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...