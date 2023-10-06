Biden Condemns Menendez For Taking Bribes In Gold Rather Than Fungible Assets Laundered By 20 Different Shell Companies-Parody

Sep 25, 2023 · BabylonBee.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With Democratic Senator Bob Menendez facing charges of bribery, President Biden weighed in this morning, condemning the Senator for accepting his bribes in bars of gold rather than fungible assets laundered through 20 shell companies.

“Gold? That’s a real rookie move, Jack!” said Biden to reporters. “If you’re gonna get rich off a bribe, you gotta have money wired to several different shell companies in Russia which will then launder the money and wire it to your son in exchange for a painting, who will then buy some expensive items, and give you your cut. Come on, man! This ain’t rocket surgery! Don’t they launder money in Mexico or wherever this Menendez guy is from?”

Sources say suspicions around Menendez first arose when he started trying to pay for bags of chips in the Capitol cafeteria with gold doubloons.

Federal investigators confirmed Menendez is now facing several serious charges of receiving bribes in an overly obvious way while not being a member of the Biden family. “We will pursue these charges to the best of our ability,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Fortunately, Menendez is the only politician in Washington who has ever received a bribe, so we believe this problem is now contained.”

At publishing time, Hunter Biden had been seen by witnesses desperately trying to pawn off a wheelbarrow full of gold at a corner pawn shop in DC. 🙂

https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-condemns-menendez-for-taking-bribes-in-gold-rather-than-fungible-assets-laundered-by-20-different-shell-companies

