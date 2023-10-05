White House condemns ‘horrifying’ Russian attack on grocery store in Ukraine

The White House has condemned a “horrifying” Russian attack on a grocery store in Ukraine.
At least 49 people were killed in the strike on a supermarket in the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian president confirmed a six-year-old boy was among those killed.
Speaking at her daily briefing on Thursday 5 October, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the strike as “incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine”.
“Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids… and you see an explosion happen, where bodies are everywhere,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.
“It is incredibly horrifying.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/ukraine-war-russia-supermarket-strike-b2424855.html
4 comments
I’m sure these meaningless words will be a great comfort to those civilians slaughtered in this act of terrorism. At least the WH could have dragged Biden away from his ice-cream for a minute to make a statement himself.
Think death toll has reached 51 now. 😣
There have been enough deaths already, but many more will die. This is the direct consequence of dragging feet in supplying arms.
Can you imagine just waiting for delayed strategic weapons… and see explosion with bodies everywhere again and again and again. It’s incredibly horrifying