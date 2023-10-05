White House condemns ‘horrifying’ Russian attack on grocery store in Ukraine

The White House has condemned a “horrifying” Russian attack on a grocery store in Ukraine.

At least 49 people were killed in the strike on a supermarket in the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president confirmed a six-year-old boy was among those killed.

Speaking at her daily briefing on Thursday 5 October, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the strike as “incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine”.

“Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids… and you see an explosion happen, where bodies are everywhere,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“It is incredibly horrifying.”

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/ukraine-war-russia-supermarket-strike-b2424855.html

