“We Can’t Kill All Ukrainians, So Let’s Put Them In Concentration Camps”

Oct 5

“We cannot slaughter them [Ukrainians] there; we cannot commit genocide against them,” he said. “We will have to ‘re-educate’ them, create concentration camps.” – Pavel Gubarev, a Russian leader in Donetsk People’s Republic.

This is a shout out to the cowardly, anti-democracy Kremlin sympathizers in the Republican Party of the United States. You just trashed all the aid for Ukraine, remember? I ask that you read the statement posted above by a “leader” in the illegally occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine. If he had his way, Russian forces would “slaughter” (his words) every Ukrainian in a genocidal action. But since that is not possible he says, the only other option is to place them in re-education camps, aka, concentration camps. I will not tell you how I would like to “re-educate” this disgusting excuse for a human being. This is the kind of mentality Ukraine is facing every single day. And MAGA Republicans are directly aiding the Kremlin in their inhumane and genocidal war. They should be ashamed, but they long ago gave up any pretense of shame, morality, ethics, patriotism, bravery or anything that makes up a true servant of the people in a democracy. They are now solely creatures of greed, narcissism, and a thirst for power.

The entire lot of them disgusts me. And you can quote me on that.

Pro-Russian Donetsk Leader Calls for Concentration Camps for Ukrainians

While Pavel Gubarev asserts that Russians do not hate Ukrainians, he believes that Russia must achieve victory “at any cost” and is willing to “kill as many people as necessary.”

by Kyiv Post | October 5, 2023, 2:49 pm

Pavel Gubarev.

One of the leaders of the pro-Russian militants in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” (“DNR”), has stated that Russia, unable to exterminate all Ukrainians, may resort to establishing concentration camps in which to “re-educate” the local population.

“We do not hold hatred towards Ukrainians. We do not have such a phenomenon,” Pavel Gubarev declared in a video shared on Twitter by Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky on Thursday.

“But if you speak to Ukrainians, they have a brutal hatred towards us,” he claimed.

The leader of the Donetsk militants argues that if Russia emerges victorious, it will need to coexist with Ukrainians in the occupied territories, adding: “I don’t know how we can live together after our victory.”

“We cannot slaughter them [Ukrainians] there; we cannot commit genocide against them,” he said. “We will have to ‘re-educate’ them, create concentration camps.”

He claimes that for Russia to accomplish this, it must first secure victory “at any cost” and to “kill as many people as necessary.”

Gubarev was prominent at the beginning of pro-Russian protests in Donbass in 2014 later assuming the title of “the people’s governor” of the Donetsk region.

Last summer, Radio Liberty reported that Pavel Gubarev’s motive for fighting against Ukraine was for financial gain.

On Oct. 12 last year, he released a video warning that a people living in those regions annexed by Russia, as well as territories not yet captured by Russian troops, but claimed by the Kremlin, have the choice of accepting Moscow’s authority or dying.

“We [Russian forces] aren’t coming to kill you, but to convince you,” Gubarov said. “But if you don’t want to be convinced, we’ll kill you. We’ll kill as many as we have to: one million, five million, or exterminate all of you.”

In July of this year, Gubarev was apprehended in the Russian capital of Moscow near the Mishchansky court building, which was hearing a case against another former leader of the “DNR” militants, Igor Girkin.

Gubarev was detained during a solitary protest where he demanded the release of Girkin. The former “DNR” leader was arrested as he spoke to the media about the Girkin case.

