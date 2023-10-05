Bill B.

Ukraine “Downs 24 Drones”, russia plans new naval base. (video)

10/05/2023

© CRUX 2023

2 comments

  1. So, mafia land is planning a new naval base. Nazi Germany was also full of ideas for new construction projects. Their defeat put an end to all those wonderful plans. Mafia land will experience the same fate.

    Reply

Enter comments here: