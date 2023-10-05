Trump may nominate himself as candidate for House Speaker – Politico

Oleg Davygora23:57, 05.10.23

Trump could face problems with his own GOP conference rules.

Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the Capitol next week where he is willing to put himself forward as a candidate for speaker, according to a Republican familiar with internal discussions. , according to a Republican familiar with internal discussions .

If that happens, Trump will come talk to the House GOP shortly before legislative elections for the House Speaker are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, the person said. The final decision has not yet been made. The full Republican Party will gather on Tuesday for an internal “candidate forum,” Politico writes .

It is unclear whether Trump – the front-runner in the 2024 presidential primaries – will actually run for speaker. Victory would require near GOP unanimity in the House, a difficult hurdle for the controversial former president. One of his closest allies on the Hill, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, is already in the race.

This remains a far-fetched idea: The House has never elected a speaker who was not a member of Congress, although this is not technically a constitutional requirement. Trump may also face problems with his own GOP conference rules, which state that a member of the GOP leadership must resign “if charged with a felony punishable by two or more years in prison.” more than a year.”

However, the former president openly flirted with the idea of ​​becoming speaker of the Republican Party after Kevin McCarthy was fired. And several members, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), supported the idea.

“All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...