The Kursk region was left without electricity: the Russian Federation announced a drone attack

Anastasia Pechenyuk07:43, 05.10.23

This week, a substation was already on fire in the region.

On the night of October 5, electricity went out in several areas of the Kursk region. According to the governor of the Kursk region , Roman Starovoit, against whom the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation opened a case, this is due to an attack by Ukrainian forces using unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Tonight, Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities in the Sudzhansky, Korenevsky, Glushkovsky districts. There are power outages,” said the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt.

The governor clarified that emergency crews have already begun restoring power supply.

Updated (7:43): Telegram channel SHOT, citing sources, reports that 67 settlements were left without electricity after an alleged attack on power substations.

They say that the central power substation of the city of Sudzha (12 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border) and the power substation of the village of Glushkovo (6 km from the state border) were under attack.

Attacks on infrastructure in the Russian Federation – what you need to know

Experts predict that in the fall and winter the Russians will try to strike at our logistics and our energy infrastructure.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, announced a response to Russian attacks . According to him, Ukraine is preparing to respond in a mirror manner to possible attacks by Russian occupiers on the energy infrastructure in the fall and winter.

