Spain will transfer six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

Oleg Davygora21:28, 05.10.23

Spain decided to transfer six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine following negotiations between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President Vladimir Zelensky. This was reported by the press service of the Spanish government, writes La Moncloa.

During the negotiations, the heads of Ukraine and Spain discussed the current situation at the front, in connection with which Sanchez offered Zelensky new air defense and anti-drone systems, as well as appropriate training for Ukrainian soldiers and mine clearance equipment.

“As a result of today’s negotiations with President Zelensky, the Spanish government will provide Ukraine with six Hawk launchers to combat possible Russian bombing of civilian targets and critical infrastructure, as well as to protect the new grain corridor,” the statement said.

