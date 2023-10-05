Source about the attack on the Kursk region: SBU drones left important Russian military installations without power (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi15:05, 05.10.23

The Russian military is beginning to actively adopt the experience of the Ukrainians last year, when there was no electricity for several days, the special service noted.

Today’s blackout in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation turned out to be an operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU drones left important military installations of the Russian occupiers without power, a source in the intelligence service told UNIAN. In particular, according to our interlocutor, the next blackout took place “as part of the ‘preparation’ of the occupying forces for the autumn-winter period.”

In particular, military facilities of the Russian Federation were connected to an electrical substation in the settlements of Sudzha, Lyubimovka and Glushkovo, Kursk region. It was she who was attacked by the SBU drones.

The source revealed details of the attack on the Kursk region / photo from UNIAN source in the SBU

“As a result, the Russian military is beginning to actively adopt last year’s experience of the Ukrainians, when there was no electricity for several days,” the SBU noted.

This is not the first blackout in the Kursk region provoked by SBU attacks. The previous one was September 29, and before that, September 26. Then, electrical substations that supplied power to important Russian military installations were also hit.

In general, the SBU has already organized 7 similar attacks on enemy infrastructure.

