Russian attack kills 49 in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

https://news.yahoo.com/russian-attack-kills-49-northeast-132018485.html
One comment
Yurii Shutiak on Nova Odesa FB page, has just posted:
“🔞Another mass murder of civilians by Russian freaks that seems to have been deliberately planned.*
According to local sources, during the rocket attack on the village of Groza, a commemorative dinner was being held in the cafe. That is why such a large number of people gathered in one place.”
Original post here :
“🔞Чергове масове вбивство цивільних російськими виродками, схоже, було спланованим
За інформацією місцевих джерел, під час ракетної атаки по селу Гроза в кафе проходив поминальний обід. Саме тому в одному місці зібралась така велика кількість людей.”
Not “collateral damage.”
We know from experience that in horror attacks like this, the death toll often rises. As for the injured survivors, God knows.
I never dreamed that we would see this again in Europe.
God damn Russia!
This is yet again, planned, systematic genocide. We know also from past experience that the vile creatures that support the putler regime will be laughing and shrieking with delight in the foul sewer that they refer to as VKontakt. (Russian social media). The murder of Ukrainian children goes down exceptionally well with such malignant nazis.
Decent people should apologize to Ukraine on behalf of the recalcitrant west that that this disgusting terror outrage has been allowed to happen.
Now, surely at long last there HAS to be an intervention this time?
1/ Announce immediate NFZ.
2/ Arrest and inter key western politicians and media figures that by the dissemination of demonstrable lies, are helping an anarchic fascist power to achieve its genocidal objectives.
•If a collaborator provided the information and coordinates to the putinaZis, he/she should be located and put out in a putinaZi minefield.