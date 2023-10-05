05.10.2023

There can be no military economy in the Russian Federation, as they are currently only able to repair ‘scrap metal’ in warehouses and send old equipment to the front.

The National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said this on the air of the national telethon ‘United News’, answering the question whether the Russian economy could become exclusively military, according to Ukrinform.

“A military economy could only exist in the Soviet Union. There can be no military economy in Russia, because the economy there today consists of two parts: oil and gas. If they believe that they have oil and gas and can shoot and kill our citizens, our children, this is not true at all. All they are doing today is taking the scrap metal that is available in huge quantities in the Far East and Siberia, repairing it, painting it and sending it to the battlefield. This is the current situation with their weapons,” Danilov emphasized.

According to him, when they turn to Iran for help, it means that they do not have the capacity to solve certain complex issues on their own.

As reported, on September 30, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that Ukraine, together with its partners, is taking measures to prevent an agreement between Russia and Iran to transfer ballistic missiles to Moscow.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3770176-russia-not-able-to-turn-its-economy-into-military-one-danilov.html

