Russia hit a store in the Kharkov region with a missile: 50 people are known to have died (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi4:00 PM, 05.10.23

3 min.7720UPDATED

The president called the strike an exemplary cruel Russian crime and an absolutely deliberate act of terrorism.

Russian terrorist troops hit a grocery store in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region. as of 17.15, 50 people were already known to have died as a result of the enemy attack.

Head of state Vladimir Zelensky called the strike an exemplary cruel Russian crime and an absolutely deliberate act of terrorism.

“As of this time, more than 47 deaths are known. My condolences to everyone who lost relatives and friends! Help is being provided to the wounded…”, he noted.

Zelensky once again emphasized that Russian terror must be stopped, and everyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is criminals.

“Everyone who still supports Russia supports evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression a new norm for the whole world,” he added.

The head of state also stressed that Ukraine will respond to terrorists “absolutely fairly and powerfully.”

Subsequently, the chairman of the Kharkov regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, clarified that at about 13:15 the Russians fired at a cafe and a store in the village. Thunderstorm – there were a lot of civilians there.

According to the OVA, the bodies of 48 dead people have now been pulled out from under the rubble, including a 6-year-old boy.

“6 people, including 1 child, were injured. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Rescue work on the spot continues,” he added.

Updated 16.05. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of 16:00, 49 deaths were known.

“According to the investigation, on October 5, at about 1:25 pm, the Russian military fired at the village of Groza, Kupyansky district. A hit was recorded on a civilian object – a rural cafe-shop. As of now, 49 people are known to have died, including a child, as well as 7 wounded.” , – the message says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkov Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated 17.15. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko reported that the number of deaths in the village of Groza has increased to 50 people. According to preliminary findings, the establishment was hit by Iskander.

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

© Oleg Sinegubov, Kharkov regional prosecutor’s office

1/13 _ _

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...