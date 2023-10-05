Oleg Davygora20:07, 05.10.23

Putin called the common goal of the people of the Russian Federation “denazification of Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian city of Odessa “Russian, but a little Jewish.”

This is how Putin answered the Hungarian journalist Gabor Stier when he said that he would not ask about Odessa this time (last October at Valdai, Stier called Odessa “one of his favorite cities in the post-Soviet space” and asked Putin when he would feel better come there – “next summer” or in a year).

Putin also said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club that Russia will cease to exist if it is not sovereign, and the “denazification” of Ukraine is a “common goal.” The President of the Russian Federation also stated that the well-being of Europe in the past was allegedly built on the low price of energy resources from Russia.

“Europe and Russia are united by the civilizational code of Christianity, but the Russian Federation will not impose itself when Europe itself creates an iron curtain,” Putin said.

Putin said that the Ukrainian city of Odessa is actually “Russian and a little bit Jewish”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...