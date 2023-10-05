‘…Putin is an evil dictator does not mean that Ukraine…’: Vivek Ramaswamy slams Zelenskyy for seeking more US funds

Warning: Russian propaganda

05 Oct 2023

Entrepreneur and 2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the California Republican Party (CAGOP) Fall 2023 Convention in Anaheim, California. (AFP)

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has lambasted Volodymyr Zelenskyy for seeking additional funds from the US to hold polls in Ukraine.

“I have a problem with appeasement too, but I want to be very clear. We have to level with the American people here. Just because Putin is an evil dictator — and he is — does not mean that Ukraine is good,” Vivek Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News.

“This (Ukraine) is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. This is a country that has consolidated all media into one state media arm, whose president just last week was praising a Nazi in his own ranks, has threatened the United States not to hold its own normal elections this year unless it gets more funding,” he added.

Ramaswamy has been vocal in his criticism, calling China the biggest threat that the US faces.

Ramaswamy’s parents migrated to the US from Kerala and he was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Harvard University for his undergrad and later got a law degree from Yale University. He is married to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Assistant Professor Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy is the author of “Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam”

The Indian American entrepreneur had shot up sharply in GOP primary polls, standing tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the second position. However, both candidates lag hugely behind former President Donald Trump who leads with 56 per cent, as per The Hill. In another poll by RealClearPolitics, Trump is far out in front of the 2024 GOP race with 53.6 per cent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 13.5 per cent, and Ramaswamy at 7.3 per cent, New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential contenders are scheduled to face off in a third primary debate on November 8. The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

……

