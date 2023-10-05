Putin complained that they did not want to admit Russia to NATO because “such a country is not needed there”

Artem Budrin18:35, 05.10.23

The Russian president believes that the West treats the Russian Federation arrogantly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin complained that NATO at one time did not want to accept Russia into its Alliance.

The Kremlin dictator spoke in Sochi and said that “the West is too self-confident.”

“I have already spoken about this publicly to both our allies and our partners. After all, there was a moment when your humble servant simply suggested: maybe we should join NATO? But no, such a country is not needed in NATO. No. The question is, and what else? We believed that we were already our own, excuse me, as our people say, bourgeois. What else? There is no ideological confrontation. What is the problem? Apparently, the problem is geopolitical interests and a disdainful attitude towards others. That’s The problem is self-confidence,” Putin said.

Russia wanted to join NATO

A few days before the start of a full-scale war, Putin publicly stated that in 2000 he asked then US President Bill Clinton how the United States would react to Russia’s admission to NATO, but received a “very restrained reaction” to the question.

“I’ll say now something that I’ve never said publicly. In 2000, during a visit to Moscow by US President Bill Clinton, I asked him how America would feel about admitting Russia to NATO. I won’t reveal all the details of that conversation, but the reaction to my question outwardly looked, let’s say, very restrained,” Putin said then.

