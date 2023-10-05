Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk18:45, 05.10.23

The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council claims that Western states want to “push through” a negotiation process that is harmful for the Russian side.

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev imagined the “tricks” of Western countries regarding the Russian war against Ukraine.

Medvedev posted a video on Telegram in which he claims that the West wants negotiations to take place, which will supposedly help weaken the Russian side. According to him, the Russian Federation “we do not need such negotiations, they are simply harmful.”

“…they (Western countries – Ed.) are trying to use various tricks to bring us to some kind of line so that, for example, our enemy gets a break. Their task is to push through… a negotiation process that will help weaken Russia, and on the other hand, to help accumulate the forces of our enemy…”, an enemy official shared a portion of nonsense.

Dmitry Medvedev’s whining about the war

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...