If the US Congress does not allocate funds, then the weapons will run out in a month, – People’s Deputy Ustinova

Yury Kobzar20:58, 05.10.23

Now the White House has $5 billion in reserve from the previous budget, which is just enough for supplies within a month and a half.

If the US Congress does not approve new aid to Ukraine in the near future, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will feel a shortage of weapons in just “a month or a month and a half.” This was stated on the air of the telethon by the people’s deputy from the “Voice” faction, the chairman of the Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on issues of monitoring the receipt and use of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners Alexandra Ustinova.

According to her, Ukraine spends about $3 billion a month from the US military aid budget. Now the White House has about $5 billion left from the old budget, intended for the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“I can now say that if additional allocations of funds for Ukraine are not voted on, then we will run out of weapons in a month or a month and a half. We have $5 billion left exclusively for weapons, which the White House has,” she said.

She noted that this $5 billion is intended exclusively for the purchase of weapons stored in American military warehouses. This money is not intended to purchase the necessary weapons from other partner countries. Ukraine also receives military assistance through other programs that are not related to the specified 5 billion.

However, according to Ustinova, this is not the main problem. Much worse is that the United States stopped providing direct financial assistance in the amount of $1.5 billion a month, which went directly to the state budget of Ukraine.

American aid to Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, at the end of last week the US Congress adopted a temporary budget , from which all expenses for supporting Ukraine were deleted. This was the result of an internal political conflict in the United States, where some legislators are trying to please Putinist Donald Trump.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell , warned that Europe, even if it wanted to, would not be able to compensate Ukraine for the volume of weapons that comes from the United States.

European politicians openly say that NATO countries have already seen the bottom in their own weapons stockpiles due to supplies to Ukraine. They can be increased only through new production, which is only gaining momentum.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...