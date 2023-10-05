Direct hit to hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region, with injured

05.10.2023 15:25

During the shelling of the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a hospital, destroying the fourth floor and injuring two medical workers.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“There was a direct hit to the hospital in Beryslav. The fourth floor was completely destroyed, another one was partially destroyed,” he said in a statement.

The enemy fire also damaged the ambulances.

As noted, two medical workers were injured. The driver of the ambulance sustained a broken leg and a head injury, and the paramedic sustained a concussion. The information is being clarified.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation into the shelling of the hospital and emergency station in Beryslav has been launched.

It is noted that at about 12:40 p.m., enemy shells hit the hospital and the emergency medical station. The hospital building was partially destroyed.

As reported, Russian troops conducted five air strikes near the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of October 5, the enemy fired on the center of Kherson, a man and a woman were fatally injured, and another man was injured.

In addition, in the morning, the Russian army shelled two villages in the Kherson region – Zolota Balka and Kizomys, as well as the village of Bilozerka, causing destruction and damage.

