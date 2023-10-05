Attack on a cafe in the Kharkov region: clearing of the rubble has been completed, dozens of victims cannot be identified

Nadia Pryshlyak22:10, 05.10.23

The total number of deaths is 51 people.

In the village of Groza, Kupyansky district, Kharkov region, where more than fifty people were killed as a result of a Russian strike , the removal of the rubble has been completed. The final death toll was 51, of whom only thirty-five could be identified. This was reported by the head of the investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkov region, Sergei Bolvinov , on Facebook.

“All the rest were taken to the morgue; DNA analysis will have to be carried out for identification,” the law enforcement officer noted and added that six more people are now in the hospital receiving medical care.

Bolvinov confirmed the previously announced information that people came to the wake – to pay their last tribute to their fellow villager.

“The Russians hit a small grocery store, which was also a local cafe here, very precisely. The building was completely destroyed, along with the people. 51 dead… among them an eight-year-old boy. We tentatively believe that they used an Iskander. Forensic experts and explosives experts seized the remains of the rocket “, said the policeman.

Now investigators and operatives are looking for the spotters who provided the Russians with coordinates for the strike. Searches are currently ongoing.

The head of the Kharkov OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on the telethon that there may still be people under the rubble, but at about the same time – at 20.20 – the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Telegram that rescue work at the scene of the tragedy had been completed.

“51 people died, including a child born in 2017; 6 people were injured,” the statement said.

Russian attack on a cafe in the village of Groza

As UNIAN reported, on October 5 at about 1:24 p.m., Russian invaders fired a missile at the village of Groza in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region. The rocket hit the building where there was a store and a cafe. According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko , a memorial service for a deceased fellow villager was just taking place there. In total, there were about 60 people on the territory of this facility.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called this strike an indicatively cruel Russian crime and an absolutely deliberate act of terrorism.

