A wake was held in the cafe: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported details of the Russian attack on the village of Groza

Tatyana Odnoletok, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:44, 05.10.23

4 min.260

150 police officers are working at the scene of the tragedy, the Minister of Internal Affairs noted.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko told the details that are now known about the enemy attack on a store and cafe in the village of Groza, Kupyansky district, Kharkov region.

On the air of the telethon, he noted that the enemy strike occurred “at 13:24 on a critical infrastructure facility in the village of Groza, Kupyansky district,” it hit an object that “was a store, next to a cafe.”

“There were local residents in the store. Also, local residents were directly in the cafe, where a wake was being held for a deceased fellow villager. In total, there were about 60 people on the territory of this facility… Seven people were seriously injured, they are all now on operating tables. At this time “We have now identified 29 bodies of our citizens who died. All other bodies, after such a big explosion, were sent to the appropriate medical and expert institutions in the city of Kharkov,” Klimenko said.

As for the scale of destruction, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, “the café and store building was completely destroyed.” “When we talk about those citizens who were seriously injured, they were not directly in the middle of this cafe and store, but were at a distance of 50 meters or more. That’s why they were so seriously wounded by shrapnel, and doctors are fighting for their lives,” – added Klimenko.

The Minister of Internal Affairs informed that 150 police officers, 75 emergency service workers and 60 doctors are currently working at the scene of the incident.

“I would like to note that 330 residents lived in the village of Groza. Just from every family, from every yard, one person was present at this memorial dinner. Therefore, such a terrible tragedy for the locality, for Ukraine. This is another terrible war crime of the Russians, for which they must be held accountable,” Klimenko emphasized.

He also noted that experts are now investigating what specific type of weapon the Russian occupiers used to strike. “It is not yet known whether specialists are working. I can definitely say that it was a fairly heavy missile, or perhaps it was a guided aircraft missile and a bomb, or it was a high-explosive bomb. At the moment, with the help of experts, we will determine exactly the type of weapon, and what this charge was fired from,” Klimenko emphasized.

In addition, the heads of the police, the State Emergency Service, and SBU officers are now working at the site of the strike, studying the situation and establishing the possible involvement of “citizens who could lead the enemy to this object,” because the hit was very accurate. “This is not a large enough room to get into it so accurately. Therefore, the Security Service and the police have suspicions that we really must check this option as well,” Klimenko explained.(video)

Klimenko later wrote on Telegram that the number of victims had increased to 51 people. “One of the wounded died while receiving medical care. Clearance of the rubble continues,” he shared.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...