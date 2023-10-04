Ukraine will receive confiscated Iranian weapons from the US – CNN

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk17:59, 04.10.23

Thanks to the new assistance, the Ukrainian state can partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons, journalists noted.

Ukraine will receive from the United States a lot of confiscated Iranian weapons, as well as ammunition.

This will help our state partially eliminate the acute shortage of weapons, CNN writes on Wednesday, October 4, citing information from American officials.

The United States will transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which could help overcome critical shortages facing the Ukrainian military as it awaits additional money and equipment from the United States and its allies.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, the US Central Command may announce such a policy as early as this week.

