Ukraine has developed an ‘invisibility cloak’ for the defense forces

4 October, 2023

The external view of the ‘invisibility cloak’. Photo credits: Brave1

Ukraine has developed an ‘invisibility cloak’ for protection against Russian thermal imaging cameras.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, reported on this.

The cloak blocks the heat radiation and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy thermal imagers.

The cloak was created by the developers of the Brave1 platform and has a total weight of about 2.5 kg. The cloak has high protection against rain and wet snow.

In addition, due to the use of new technologies, the cloak does not burn and protects against high temperatures.

“The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the frontline. We need even more,” Mykhailo Fedorov stated.

The cloak is perfect for Special Operations Forces soldiers and reconnaissance men who have to operate in close proximity and behind enemy lines.

It can also be used by ordinary soldiers on the front line to protect them from rain and snow.

Militarnyi previously reported that Saab has announced a new feature for its Barracuda Ultra-lightweight Camouflage Screen (ULCAS).

Saab’s new Frequency Selective Surface technology (ULCAS-FSS) allows selected radio frequencies to pass easily either way through the camouflage net.

Due to the use of Frequency Selective Surface technology (ULCAS-FSS), the camouflage can be used to directly mask and protect radar stations, satellite communications antennas, and wireless communications antennas.

Currently, there are two versions of the Barracuda camouflage: a portable infantry camouflage and a protective camouflage for military equipment. The second version proved to be a great success during the mission in Afghanistan.

The equipment was used by armored units for camouflage and to reduce the heat signature of the vehicles.

