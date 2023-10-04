Ukraine and the United States will produce air defense systems on Ukrainian territory.

The results will be available by the end of the year, – minister.

4.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukraine and the United States will produce air defense systems on the territory of our state. The first results of such cooperation will be available by the end of this year.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Alexander Kamyshin, writes NV. According to him, agreements between Kiev and Washington took place during the recent visit of Vladimir Zelensky to the United States.

“During our visit to the United States, we received not only another assurance of continued financial and military support, but also a willingness to work on the joint production of air defense systems. We have already begun work on this. And other complex systemic things will be in the coming years,” he said minister

Kamyshin did not specify what types of equipment or weapons will be produced. However, NV writes from its sources that this will be a joint production of shells.

It is also reported that industrial facilities will be located in a third country – a neighbor of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that a similar project is being implemented for spare parts for military helicopters.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the United States of America has planned to provide new military assistance packages to Ukraine two weeks in advance. We are talking about the transfer of weapons, ammunition and equipment from the Pentagon to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/ukraina-i-ssha-budut-proizvodit-sistemyi-pvo-na-ukrainskoj-territorii-rezultatyi-budut-do-kontsa-goda-ministr.htm?_ga=2.138641274.839310239.1696442298-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=11sg5eje_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NjQ0NTczMy4zODMuMS4xNjk2NDQ1NzM5LjU0LjAuMA..

