Satellite images confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “escaping” from Crimea (photo)

Two frigates, three diesel submarines, and five large landing ships moved to Novorossiysk.

Russia is transferring part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol, which is constantly under attack, to Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory.

According to OSINT analyst MT Anderson, who published Planet Labs images on October 2, two Project 11356 frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, three diesel submarines, five large landing ships and several small missile ships moved to Novorossiysk.

At the same time, in Feodosia in the annexed Crimea there is one large landing ship, minesweepers and small missile ships. In addition, four large landing ships and a Kilo-class submarine remain in Sevastopol itself, judging by photographs from October 2.

As former Norwegian officer and OSINT analyst Tord Are Iversen told Meduza, the departure of the ships is an “echo” of the attacks on Sevastopol, but this does not mean that the fleet has left completely – ships remain at the bases of the Black Sea Fleet .

Attacks on Sevastopol

Sevastopol has recently been under constant surveillance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

So, on the night of September 13, a ship repair plant was attacked, in the dock of which there was a large landing ship “Minsk” . They also managed to hit a submarine that was carrying Caliber missiles.

British intelligence believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces actually defeated the Russian Federation fleet in the Black Sea.

