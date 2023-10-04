Ministry of Foreign Affairs about road accidents in Italy: five Ukrainians were killed and three more were injured

Nadia Pryshlyak09:11, 04.10.23

Currently, five Ukrainians are known to have died and three more were injured as a result of an accident in Italy. The victims are provided with the necessary medical care in the hospital.

Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko, in a comment to the UNIAN agency, noted that the Ukrainian embassy in Rome and the consulate general in Milan are already dealing with a traffic accident that occurred at night on the A4 highway near Venice.

“According to available information, a tourist bus with 40 passengers fell off an overpass and fell from a height of about 30 meters. Now five Ukrainians are known to have died, and three more were injured. Now they are receiving the necessary medical care in the hospital,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry reports that Ukrainian consuls are interacting with Italian law enforcement officers in the context of clarifying all the circumstances of the accident, monitoring the treatment of our citizens and establishing contact with relatives.

