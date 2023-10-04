McCarthy compared Putin to Hitler after his dismissal

Irina Pogorelaya15:58, 04.10.23

In his opinion, worse things are happening now than in the 1930s.

Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler after his dismissal.

“Many of the actions that Putin is taking are very similar to the actions of Hitler. But now we have something even worse than what happened in the 1930s,” he opined .

At the same time, he noted that he considers it correct to send weapons to Kyiv, not money.

Kevin McCarthy’s resignation

On October 3, the House of Representatives fired the Speaker, Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy . This is the first such case in US history. Speaking about voting for the interim US budget, he said that not Ukraine, but his own country and the crisis on the border are his priority .

At the same time, Reuters wrote today that McCarthy’s resignation may signal a change in sentiment regarding assistance to Ukraine. Some of his possible successors are strongly in favor of helping Kiev, but others are strongly against it . The publication notes that there has been no indication yet of who could succeed McCarthy, but the next speaker could cancel additional aid to Ukraine before the proposal reaches the House of Representatives.

