Germany will transfer the IRIS-T air defense system and Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, – Bloomberg

Germany will transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine to protect the Black Sea and Danube ports through which grain is exported. In particular, the country plans to send the IRIS-T air defense system .

Bloomberg reports this . It is noted that Germany will also transfer more than 12 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. These funds will have to provide protection for cargo traveling along the southern coast of Ukraine towards Romania.

It is known that the weapons are planned to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year. At the same time, additional IRIS-T will be able to be transmitted after production.

German MP, member of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament Markus Faber also confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of an additional IRIS-T system and Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, as well as ammunition for them.

“Ukraine will use these systems, for example, to better protect its grain ports,” he noted.

