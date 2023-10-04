“By showing weakness, we provoked 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧.”

Marijn Markus

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

🇺🇸 Prophetic words by #USA Senator John McCain, Applying to every single war 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 started.

“First, they tried separatists. That didn’t work. Then he armed separatists. That didn’t work.” Then he’d send in thousands of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 troops. ❗

The fact is, that they were 𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 Ukrainians There were hundreds, 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝, thousands in the hospitals.

What is going to happen? I predict to you that it will be another step in Vladimir Putin’s #strategy to separate eastern Ukraine from #Ukraine and perhaps a land bridge to #Crimea .”

☝️ Note that’s exactly what’s happening today. And McCain warned us of it all in 2014.

We failed to listen then.

McCain was lost to us in 2018.

But his words still ring true today.

#Leadership #Ethics #Interview #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

John McCain prophetic video interview here :

Comment from :

Biostatistical Programmer

Great Man, great American, a true and fearless Hero! We miss you Sen. McCain, We, The Real People (as opposed to those “MAGA people”)! Unfortunately, they were laughing at your wisdom and words of prophecy then, and now they pretend they are surprised and taking some real action against that Evil. Because today’s russia embodies, symbolizes, represents, inspires and creates the Absolute Evil. The Evil that is unparalleled by any known, oppressive and dark political and state system, even including the Third Reich and today’s North Korean prison-state.

