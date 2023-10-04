Appeal to Elon Musk

From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Appeal to Elon Mask from a Ukrainian journalist:

Imagine, Elon, that your mansion was captured by the Russians.

Several of your children were killed just because they were in this mansion and others were taken to Russia. The wife was raped. The dog has been shot. Your kitchen is now a toilet in Russian Zeks. And your favorite fleet is now a fleet of people who have not received education up to forty years. Because all these years have been drinking and breaking the law.

Imagine, Elon, your mother was captured by the Russians at the same time. And these Russian soldiers, who are not even nearly as civilized as your mother, tell her to give up everything she thought was, and only then maybe her corpse won’t be found in the river with a kettle tied to her leg. Only when she refuses to be herself can she exist (I mean – exactly exist) further.

Imagine, Elon, that everything, absolutely everything that you have created all your life until this very day comes and is taken away forever. They come because there are more. More than your guards. Without any legal or other reason. Just because you, Elon, are smarter, have worked a lot harder, and have twice more potential in the future. You call the police and there is no communication. You go to court – and there is no court. There’s nothing you used to call your life.

Imagine, Elon, having one and only option, how to save your children (survivors), wife, mother, return your lovingly furnished estate and your life-valued company, save your life. You need internet, connection, communication. Just a connection.

And imagine, Elon, how one man on the other end of the planet decides to turn off the internet for you. And at this very moment.

Do you have to imagine, Elon, what a man who could have saved people’s lives looks like but is still afraid for his billions? Do you really know him?

Saving the world is not a business. You can’t buy courage. Even if you’re one of the richest businessmen in the world.

Mykhailo Tkach

What prompted Mr Tkach’s post?

A hideous, mocking post from Musk on X, which surely must be renamed Z.

Newsweek:

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-hits-back-elon-musk-over-meme-taunting-zelensky-1831547

