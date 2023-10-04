$20+ billion. No, not for Ukraine, for businesses of Musk from US

Jaanika Merilo

Oct 4

Let´s leave for a moment aside from the absolute moral low of Musk when he bullied the president of the country that is fighting the nuclear country that is having the genocidal war with over 110 000 recorded war crimes and hundreds of thousands of children deported. I mean the bullying twit of “When it´s been 5 minutes and you haven´t asked for a billion dollars in aid”.

So Musk seems to have a problem that US supports Ukraine. This is very fair because Musk has not received any US support for his company’s survival and growth. Wait, he has. Over $20 billion. Just for his companies. That´s half of the defence budget of Ukraine.

Musk’s companies — Tesla Motors, SpaceX, and SolarCity — have received billions of dollars from government loans, contracts, tax credits, and subsidies. According to a Los Angeles Times investigation, Musk’s companies had received an estimated $4.9 billion in government support by 2015, and they’ve gotten more since. That included $497.5 million for Solar City in grants, in addition to tax credits and Tesla´s $517 million in environmental credits sold. And Nevada providing $1.3 billion in tax breaks and other incentives for a new Tesla “Gigafactory” in 2014.

So, ok, that was just the beginning and before 2015, right? In 2016 New York State that put $750 million toward a SolarCity plant in Buffalo.

SpaceX alone got a whopping $2.8 billion in government contracts last year, according to The Information, and has gotten a total of $15.3 billion from the government since 2003.

Musk tried to get $885 million subsidy for its Starlink satellite broadband service to serve rural communities, but was denied by the Federal

Tesla got a $465 million preferential loan from the US Department of Energy back in 2010 Communications Commission. Tesla also accepted some untold amount of cash through the Treasury Department’s corporate aid as “payroll benefits” during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020.

So how is it going, Musk with US government aid? How much has passed since asking? (and not always receiving)

…….

Proof Elon Musk is trying to silence crititsim of his pro-Russian, anti-#Ukraine stance on Twitter. Like many others, my first like of @P_Kallioniemi tweet disappeared. So liked it again & checked back 10 mins to see around 7,000 likes had been removed from the #VatnikSoup thread.

Musk was begging the US government for billions first.

