In the occupied Zaporizhzhia oblast, salaries for state employees are being delayed, and children in kindergartens are going hungry. This fact was acknowledged by someone calling himself the “Chairman of the Commission on Education and Culture of the Public Chamber of Zaporizhzhia oblast”, Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, he receives many “disturbing letters about the fact that besides delays in salary payments to state employees in his native region, there have been systemic problems with paying for food supplies to kindergartens”.

“This has led to the fact that children in kindergartens have nothing to eat, and at the same time, kindergarten employees who are willing to feed the children at their own expense cannot do so because they themselves have not received their salaries”, – he laments, criticizing the consequences of the “liberation” and “integration” of the Ukrainian oblast into the russian federation.

