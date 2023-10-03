The US House of Representatives fired Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Katerina Chernovol23:47, 03.10.23

The proposal to fire McCarthy from his position was put forward by Republican Party representative Matt Gaetz.

The US House of Representatives voted to fire Kevin McCarthy as speaker. 216 officials spoke in favor of the corresponding decision.

This became known during the voting, which was broadcast live. 210 people cast “no” votes.

Let us note that the proposal to dismiss McCarthy from his position was put forward by Republican Party representative Matt Gaetz. The reason was the slow pace of adoption of legislation to finance the American government.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...