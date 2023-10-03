The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated another 360 invaders and destroyed 40 enemy artillery systems

3.10.2023

During October 2, soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces liquidated 360 military and mercenaries of the Russian occupation army. The enemy was also deprived of another 111 units of various equipment and weapons.

In particular, at the front, the defenders eliminated a number of artillery systems, armored vehicles, and drones in the sky. Updated data on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces on the 587th day of a full-scale war was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today it is known that since the beginning of the Russian armed invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have already “demilitarized” about 279,440 soldiers, officers and even generals of Putin’s army.

Of the equipment the day before, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters burned the most artillery systems – 40 pieces (6565 in total), as well as another 15 tanks (4732), eight armored combat vehicles (9008).

In the sky, the defenders shot down 20 Russian operational-tactical UAVs (5,080 in all), turned 23 vehicles and tank trucks into scrap metal (8,932), and five special equipment (943).

The amount of the rest of the destroyed enemy equipment and weapons remained the same as on October 2.

“ATTENTION! Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data for the past period, there has been a need to adjust some positions of the enemy’s total losses,” the General Staff explained some of the delay in updating the figures.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, last week (September 25 – October 1) the Ukrainian Armed Forces set records for the destruction of enemy artillery systems and UAVs. The figures in these categories are more than twice the statistical average.

