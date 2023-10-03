The Bundeswehr hinted that the Russian Federation is a “temporary threat” and a possible friend

Veronika Prokhorenko16:10, 03.10.23

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he “doesn’t know” whether a renewal of friendship between Moscow and Berlin is possible.

The head of the Bundeswehr, the current German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, confirmed that Berlin perceives Russia as a “temporary threat” that must be feared in the next few years.

This is exactly how Russia is positioned in the current national security strategy of Germany. Pistorius clarified in an interview with ERR that this does not mean that “at some point Russia will become a friend” of Germany.

He doesn’t know what might happen in the future. Pistorius stated:

“Russia will remain a threat for at least the next few years… We have no doubt about that.”

He also explained why Germany’s national security strategy does not mention the “victory” of Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine itself influences this issue, so this definition of the German Ministry of Defense does not apply. At the same time, he confirmed: “Ukraine must win.”

According to Pistorius, by the end of 2023, about 66% of the fund formed for Ukraine’s military expenses at the level of 100 billion euros will be spent.

The money was used to purchase ammunition, as well as “new planes and tanks” for Ukraine.

At the same time, the official said that Germany is still not sure about the “correctness” of providing long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which Berlin is delaying. This “takes time,” Pistorius said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...