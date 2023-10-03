Thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has significantly increased its arms exports – Bloomberg

Yury Kobzar18:33, 03.10.23

By refusing to supply Kyiv with weapons, Israel makes good money by exporting weapons to other countries.

Israel has increased its arms exports , for which demand has increased significantly since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is evidenced by data from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, provided in response to a journalistic request, writes Bloomberg .

Thus, Israel approved the request of 61 countries to purchase a variety of Israeli-made weapons and ammunition, while in 2020 this figure was 42 countries. In particular, 56 permits were granted for the export of unmanned aerial vehicles compared to 40 two years ago. Additionally, 83 separate approvals were granted for the purchase of smart and cyber systems, up from 67 in 2020.

The Israeli government does not disclose which countries have received permission to purchase defense products. But it is known that Germany is among the buyers. Last week, the largest military export deal in Jerusalem’s history was concluded to supply Berlin with the Arrow 3 air defense system worth $4 billion.

As Bloomberg notes, a noticeable increase in demand for Israeli weapons is caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Israel is not the only country in the region whose military sales have increased recently. Turkey’s drone exports have also grown steadily, giving it greater political influence in the Middle East and beyond.

Israel denied military supplies to Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, Israel refuses on principle to supply weapons to Ukraine. According to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu , there are two reasons for this. Firstly, Israel has a close “military border” with Russia in Syria, and secondly, Israel is afraid that its weapons will become a Russian trophy and fall into the hands of Iran, its main enemy.

However, Israel does provide some limited assistance to Ukraine. Thus, in May it became known about the supply of RADA ieMHR radars produced by the Israeli company RADA Electronic Industries to Ukraine . They will help in detecting and preventing Russian missile attacks. The transfer of such equipment requires the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...