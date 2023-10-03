Angela Bachevskaya17:32, 03.10.23

According to her, this option remains, and it is “the most humane, the most herbivorous.”

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan called for detonating a nuclear bomb over Siberia.

She said that if a thermonuclear explosion is carried out over Siberia, then supposedly “there will be no nuclear winter, and no one will die from cancer, but all radio electronics and all satellites will be disabled.”

According to the editor-in-chief of the propaganda publication RT, then “we will return to something like ’93 – with wired telephones.”

“We lived wonderfully, and she will even be happy, because then I won’t have to explain to the children why everyone has gadgets and they don’t,” she said.

“I don’t see any outcome other than something like this. Whether I like it or not,” the propagandist added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

