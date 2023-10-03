Over 800 medical facilities partially or fully restored in Ukraine

03.10.2023 03:20

More than 800 medical institutions have been partially or completely restored in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reported.

“For more than 19 months of war in different regions of Ukraine, 820 medical facilities have already been fully or partially restored. Of these, 410 facilities have been fully restored and another 410 have been partially restored. Most of them are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that despite systemic attacks on the medical system and constant enemy shelling and bombing, the process of restoring medical infrastructure is a priority for the state. International partners are assisting in the restoration of Ukraine’s medical infrastructure.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russians have damaged 1,439 medical facilities and completely destroyed 190 more. The medical infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions suffered the greatest losses.

