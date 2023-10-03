Non-governmental organizations and political forces call on Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO, the EAEU and apply for membership in the EU

October 01, 2023 – Translated from Russian via Google and OFP
A number of public and political forces, as well as private individuals, call on the Armenian authorities to immediately begin the process of leaving the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and apply for membership in the European Union.
They made a statement about this yesterday during the Independence Forum.
The statement condemns “threats from Russia and Azerbaijan to the independence and territorial integrity of Armenia.”
“Nowadays, the anti-Armenian position and policy pursued by the Russian authorities, the victims of which were the Armenian people of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh – ed.], are not only reprehensible, but also further deepen the gap that has arisen between Armenia and Russia in recent years, making it practically insurmountable, which creates an urgent need for a radical revision of the entire existing legal framework between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation,” they note.
The authors of the statement consider “the forced depatriation of Artsakh Armenians through famine and military aggression” in the same logic as “Russian aggression and genocide against the people of Ukraine.”
Organizations and figures, welcoming the readiness of the Armenian authorities to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, call on them to do so without any reservations. It should be noted that Moscow called Armenia’s decision to ratify the Rome Statute an “extremely hostile” step towards Russia.
The authors of the statement call on the West to use the necessary diplomatic and political tools as a first step to achieve the withdrawal of “Russian occupation forces” from Nagorno-Karabakh, the deployment of an international fact-finding and monitoring mission on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, international media and relevant UN offices, including UNESCO and UNICEF, and subsequently also the deployment of a peacekeeping mission with an international mandate, which, in their opinion, will create the opportunity for the return of Karabakh Armenians, ensuring their safety and rights.
They call on the Armenian authorities to withdraw from the actually Russian-led organizations CSTO, EAEU, CIS, terminating all military and economic agreements with Russia, to ban the broadcasting of Russian state television channels and television channels associated with the state broadcast in the Armenian multiplex and through the cable network, to appeal to the European Union requesting full membership, sign bilateral strategic partnership agreements with EU member states, the USA, Canada, India and other democratic countries of the United West, initiate steps to deepen bilateral and multilateral military and military-technical cooperation with Western countries and Euro-Atlantic security systems.
Tensions in Armenian-Russian relations remain. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently advised the Armenian leadership to remember the “unenviable fate of countries that relied on the United States.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan previously stated that the external security systems in which Yerevan participates are ineffective.
2 comments
The ruskie mir is falling apart. It’s a slow-motion process, but irreversible. Mafia land in all three organizations of CIS, EAEU, and CSTO, is the locomotive, if you will. It’s currently being cut to pieces. This means that these three alliances are more worthless than ever before.
The loss of influence is yet another repercussion that the fascists and the ruskie sheep in the crap hole must live with, along with a downfall of their military, their economy, and even their language. The future in mafia land is looking bleak, especially when the world has moved beyond fossil fuels.
Armenia has been a putinaZi lackey for a long time. I think it even voted in favour of the theft of Crimea.
Belatedly is has began to see the light and has become supportive of Ukraine, which is why putler and his murder gang were happy with the Azeri conquest of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenians now need to choose their friends carefully.
The hero city of Mykolaiv contains no less than 100 ethnicities. The main ones being (apart from Ukrainian and Russian) Moldovans, Belarusians, Bulgarians, Armenians, Jewish, Koreans, Azeris, Roma, Poles, Tatars, Germans, Uzbeks, Azov Greeks, Krymchaks, Yazidi and Chechens.
The Armenians were living in Baku at the time of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war. Azeris came up to them in the street or knocked on their doors and said “leave or we kill you.”
That’s how they ended up in Mykolaiv, whose people are well known to be extremely kind to refugees.
In 2014, there was another exodus: this time Tatars from Crimea. Many of those also settled in Mykolaiv.
The Armenians from Baku lost everything; even their homes, but they made new lives in Mykolaiv.
The Armenians in Mykolaiv now say : “we will never leave our homes again. We lost everything in Baku and we will stay and defend Mykolaiv whatever happens.”
The putinaZis were desperate to take Mykolaiv, but were defeated twice: by the forces of the great General Dmytro Marchenko.