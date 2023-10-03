Non-governmental organizations and political forces call on Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO, the EAEU and apply for membership in the EU

October 01, 2023 – Translated from Russian via Google and OFP

A number of public and political forces, as well as private individuals, call on the Armenian authorities to immediately begin the process of leaving the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and apply for membership in the European Union.

They made a statement about this yesterday during the Independence Forum.

The statement condemns “threats from Russia and Azerbaijan to the independence and territorial integrity of Armenia.”

“Nowadays, the anti-Armenian position and policy pursued by the Russian authorities, the victims of which were the Armenian people of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh – ed.], are not only reprehensible, but also further deepen the gap that has arisen between Armenia and Russia in recent years, making it practically insurmountable, which creates an urgent need for a radical revision of the entire existing legal framework between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation,” they note.

The authors of the statement consider “the forced depatriation of Artsakh Armenians through famine and military aggression” in the same logic as “Russian aggression and genocide against the people of Ukraine.”

Organizations and figures, welcoming the readiness of the Armenian authorities to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, call on them to do so without any reservations. It should be noted that Moscow called Armenia’s decision to ratify the Rome Statute an “extremely hostile” step towards Russia.

The authors of the statement call on the West to use the necessary diplomatic and political tools as a first step to achieve the withdrawal of “Russian occupation forces” from Nagorno-Karabakh, the deployment of an international fact-finding and monitoring mission on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, international media and relevant UN offices, including UNESCO and UNICEF, and subsequently also the deployment of a peacekeeping mission with an international mandate, which, in their opinion, will create the opportunity for the return of Karabakh Armenians, ensuring their safety and rights.

They call on the Armenian authorities to withdraw from the actually Russian-led organizations CSTO, EAEU, CIS, terminating all military and economic agreements with Russia, to ban the broadcasting of Russian state television channels and television channels associated with the state broadcast in the Armenian multiplex and through the cable network, to appeal to the European Union requesting full membership, sign bilateral strategic partnership agreements with EU member states, the USA, Canada, India and other democratic countries of the United West, initiate steps to deepen bilateral and multilateral military and military-technical cooperation with Western countries and Euro-Atlantic security systems.

Tensions in Armenian-Russian relations remain. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently advised the Armenian leadership to remember the “unenviable fate of countries that relied on the United States.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan previously stated that the external security systems in which Yerevan participates are ineffective.

https://rus.azatutyun.am/a/32618122.html

