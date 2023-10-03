scradge1

Mexico joins the Z bloc

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-slams-us-spending-ukraine-irrational-2023-10-02/

  1. “I was just looking at how now they’re not authorizing aid for the war in Ukraine,” he said. “But how much have they destined for the Ukraine war? 30 to 50 billion dollars for the war. Which is the most irrational thing you can have. And damaging.”

    The mindset of a communist psychopath revealed.

