October 3, 2023 scradge1 Mexico joins the Z bloc https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-slams-us-spending-ukraine-irrational-2023-10-02/
“I was just looking at how now they’re not authorizing aid for the war in Ukraine,” he said. “But how much have they destined for the Ukraine war? 30 to 50 billion dollars for the war. Which is the most irrational thing you can have. And damaging.”
The mindset of a communist psychopath revealed.
Better news: Javier Milei; the likely next president of Argentina, supports Ukraine:
https://youtube.com/shorts/HPAjTfgTCDI?si=KM_cqTVGwnl6E-ng