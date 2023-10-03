“He doesn’t know what America is”: the former head of the White House revealed the ugly truth about Trump

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:58, 03.10.23

John Kelly noted that the 45th President of the United States despises the military and all the values ​​of the country.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, who intends to once again take the chair of the head of state , has a “cynical” attitude towards the citizens of his own country. He considers American veterans “losers” and admires murderous dictators.

“The man who didn’t want to be seen around military amputees because ‘it’s a bad influence on me.’ The man who ranted about how our dearest heroes who gave their lives defending America are ‘losers’ ” Former White House chief of staff John Kelly told CNN.

According to him, Trump “is unable to understand why the American public honors former prisoners of war and those killed in action.” In addition, the ex-president called former Senator John McCain, who was captured during the Vietnam War, and ex-President George H. W. Bush, who was a pilot during World War II, “losers.”

In addition, Kelly noted that Trump spoke negatively about women, various minorities, nationalities and religious movements.

“A man who has no idea what America stands for and no idea what America is. A man who is fascinated by autocrats and murderous dictators. A man who has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our constitution and the rule of law,” summed up the former White House chief of staff.

