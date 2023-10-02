Yusov about getting into the Smolensk Aviation Plant: he is “tired”, there is significant damage

Nadia Pryshlyak12:50, 02.10.23

The production base of the plant was damaged, which caused serious problems for the aggressor.

The Smolensk Aviation Plant was “tired” after the attack on it , like many other facilities that are used by the Russians for aggression and a genocidal war against Ukraine.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Yusov said this in a telethon .

At the same time, he noted that as a result of the hit, the production base at the Russian plant was damaged, production rates were disrupted, which led to serious problems for the aggressor.

“We are talking about an enterprise that is involved in the production of various modified X-59 missiles. These are the missiles that are fired at Ukrainian, primarily civilian, infrastructure, civilian objects and claim the lives of civilians,” he emphasized.

Yusov emphasized that such explosions will continue in Russia in the future.

Strike at the plant in Smolensk – details

On October 1, UAVs attacked the Smolensk aviation plant producing X-59 missiles. Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense confirmed that as a result of the attack, the production facilities of the Smolensk Aviation Plant received significant damage .

At the same time, they recalled that the Kh-59 missile is a Russian air-to-ground warhead that is capable of covering a distance of 280 km. It is with this weapon that the Russian army most often fires at military and civilian targets in Ukraine. During air attacks, the occupier most terrorized the Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with X-59 missiles.

