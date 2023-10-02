Yana Rudenko’s Post

My super power is being Ukrainian
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7113111610398777344?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios.
Yana commented on her own post :
Yana Rudenko:
I started seeing Ukrainian defenders collecting funds for winter equipment, such as generators, once again, as they prepare for another winter during this 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐫.
Please consider contributing to the needs of Ukrainian defenders.
✅ My PayPal:
yanarudenko1507@gmail.com
Usually Ukrainians defenders (or their relatives) collect money through Ukrainian banks only and share info on Instagram and Twitter.
It’s worth scrolling through the comments at the bottom, although beware of one from a putinoid wankstain named Beelke.