Ukraine received hundreds of heavy machine guns from Turkey, – media

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:34, 02.10.23

It is reported that deliveries will continue.

The Turkish private arms company Canik has supplied Ukraine with more than 600 heavy machine guns , and more will be supplied in the future.

The British website Middle East Eye writes about this with reference to sources. “It is known that Ankara has been quietly arming Kiev with drones, laser-guided missiles, protective equipment and armored vehicles since the start of the war last year. But it recently began supplying Canik M2 heavy machine guns, which can be used by both ground troops and as part of armored vehicles.” , – the message says.

One of the sources says several contracts were signed with Canik in March. According to the second, more than 600 weapons have already been delivered to Ukraine for a number of services, including military and intelligence. “The deal provides for the supply of much more than 600 devices. Even more will be sent in the coming months,” he added.

According to the expert, the price of each machine gun is estimated at 15-20 thousand dollars, which means that the cost of the current supply exceeds 10 million dollars.

Earlier, the Armourer Bench blog analyzed images online and stated that two models of M2F heavy machine guns were delivered to Ukraine, which were installed on Nissan pickup trucks to combat drones.

One of the Ukrainian sources said that the machine guns could be installed on Turkish BMC Kirpi armored vehicles received last year. According to military blog estimates, Ukraine received more than 200 of these vehicles.

