Ukraine has become the first country in the world where Turkey has authorised the deployment of production of Bayraktar Akinci attack drones

October 2, 2023

Turkish company Baykar Makina will invest $100m in three projects in Ukraine, including a drone production plant. The future plant may produce Akinci attack drones.
Here’s What We Know
Baykar Makina supplies Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 drones. The company also has a staff of 50 specialists in the country to provide support for drones. CEO Haluk Bayraktar said.
Baykar Makina already has permits for the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones in Ukraine. Moreover, we are talking about the production of UAVs, not simple assembly. According to the CEO of the Turkish company, Ukraine has become the first country where the Turkish authorities have authorised the production of UAVs.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may receive Bayraktar Akinci attack drones without waiting for production. The plant, we remind you, will be built in a year and a half. Haluk Bayraktar said that the authorities are considering the possibility of supplying Akinci.

  1. More and more countries are investing in Ukraine. It’s only natural that weapons and ammo have top priority … for now.

