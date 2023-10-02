Ukraine has become the first country in the world where Turkey has authorised the deployment of production of Bayraktar Akinci attack drones
October 2, 2023
https://gagadget.com/en/uav/326561-ukraine-has-become-the-first-country-in-the-world-where-turkey-has-authorised-the-deployment-of-production-of-bayrakt/
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
2 comments
More and more countries are investing in Ukraine. It’s only natural that weapons and ammo have top priority … for now.
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!