October 2, 2023 scradge1 Tucker Carlson: “You have no idea what is coming…” PREPARE NOW! Warning: Russian propaganda: One year ago, Ron Reagan Jr spoke about the state of the GOP and the “nitwit” Carlson: Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Wow! Ain’t he like his dad! Ron I mean of course.
He called out the squeaky-voiced nazi freak for what he is. Although I think he was too polite.
Karlsonov is pure evil and is the reason why the GOP putler wing is doing so well.
Lord Haw Haw was nothing compared to Karlsonov, who has already done enough to deserve the same fate.