Tucker Carlson: “You have no idea what is coming…” PREPARE NOW!

Warning: Russian propaganda:

One year ago, Ron Reagan Jr spoke about the state of the GOP and the “nitwit” Carlson:

  1. Wow! Ain’t he like his dad! Ron I mean of course.
    He called out the squeaky-voiced nazi freak for what he is. Although I think he was too polite.
    Karlsonov is pure evil and is the reason why the GOP putler wing is doing so well.
    Lord Haw Haw was nothing compared to Karlsonov, who has already done enough to deserve the same fate.

